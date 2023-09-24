Robert was removed from Sunday's game at Boston with an apparent knee injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert walked during the first inning but had an awkward slide into second base, and the training staff appeared to be checking out his knee before exiting the contest. The 26-year-old had regularly been plagued by injuries over the previous two seasons, but he's stayed healthy in 2023 with a career-high 145 games played.