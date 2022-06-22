Robert was removed prior to the eighth inning of Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays due to an unspecified injury, James Fegan of The Athletic reports. He went 1-for-3 with an RBI single before departing.

He's the third White Sox player to leave the game early with an injury, as Danny Mendick (knee) and Adam Engel (hamstring) proceeded him in being pulled from the contest. Robert appeared to suffer the injury in question on his lone hit of the day in the sixth inning, when Fegan noted that the 24-year-old looked to be in some discomfort while running the bases. It's a good sign that Robert was at least able to play the next inning in the field, and his removal in the top of the eighth may have been due in part to the White Sox trailing by seven runs. Expect the team to provide an update on the nature of Robert's injury after the game.