Robert was diagnosed with a Grade 3 strain of his right hip flexor Monday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

A Grade 3 strain means a complete tear. Robert won't take part in any baseball activities for a minimum of 12 weeks and will have to build back up into game shape after that, meaning he'll miss the majority of the season. The White Sox have yet to decide whether he'll undergo surgery or rest and rehab instead. Leury Garcia lines up to play an increased role in center field until Robert returns.