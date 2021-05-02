The White Sox announced that Robert was removed from Sunday's game against Cleveland due to a right hip flexor strain, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com reports.

Robert appeared to have sustained a serious non-contact injury after he crumbled to the ground in a heap while legging out an infield single, but initial X-rays cleared him of any structural damage. The White Sox will send Robert in for additional testing Monday, but for the time being, the team is viewing the young outfielder as day-to-day. Leury Garcia would likely serve as the primary replacement in center field if Robert ends up requiring a stint on the injured list.