White Sox's Luis Robert: Doubles in win
Robert went 1-for-2 with a walk and a double in Thursday's win over the Mariners.
Robert lined a hit off the left field wall in the second inning and easily cruised into second for a double. It was his second extra-base hit of the spring after he tripled Tuesday. In a lineup that looked very much like a regular season unit, Robert started in center field and batted seventh.
