Robert went 2-for-4 with two RBI, a double, a stolen base and a run scored in an 8-3 loss Thursday in Toronto.

Robert's eighth-inning double plated two and chased starter Alek Manoah from the game. He later stole third base and came around to score. The centerfielder hit second in the Chicago lineup and has recorded hits in each of his games since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. The 24-year-old has played 159 games at the major-league level and compiled a .293/.340/.495 batting line with 30 homers and 22 stolen bases. When healthy he brings a lot to the table for fantasy owners.