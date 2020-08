Robert was dropped to seventh in the batting order Saturday and went 1-for-4 in a 7-1 loss to Cleveland.

White Sox manager Rick Renteria slotted him in the seven-hole to start the season, not wanting to put too much pressure on the rookie, but he moved him to leadoff a week ago. Robert had thrived there, posting a .990 OPS with three stolen bases over the previous seven games, and no reason was given for the change. Robert has hit safely in 13 of 15 games and is batting .322/.385/.492.