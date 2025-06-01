Robert is starting in center field and batting seventh Sunday against the Orioles.

The veteran outfielder has gone 0-for-8 with six strikeouts in the past two games after sitting out a couple days due to knee soreness, and manager Will Venable has elected to move Robert down the lineup given his season-long struggles at the plate. The 27-year-old leads the league with 21 stolen bases but has otherwise struggled offensively with a .182/.269/.294 slash line, five homers, 20 RBI and 24 runs in 53 games.