White Sox's Luis Robert: Earns promotion to Double-A
Robert was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Thumb issues cost Robert some development time last season, limiting him to just 50 total games, but he started this year on a tear for High-A Winston-Salem, hitting an incredible .453/.512/.920 in 19 games. The 21-year-old has only played a total of 97 games in affiliated baseball, some of which have come at levels which were clearly not enough of a challenge for him.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns to action•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Day-to-day with hand contusion•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hasn't stopped hitting•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Two long balls on Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Starting season at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Moves to minor-league camp•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Hot and cold hitters
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down Monday's highlights, 'Hot Blooded' and...
-
Bullpen Report: Pagan, Robles for saves?
Are the Rays going full-blown closer by committee? What about the Mariners and Braves? Do we...
-
Tuesday Waivers; Winners/Losers
It's been a busy spring for prospects already. Heath Cummings takes a look at another before...
-
Where Nate Lowe, Jesus Aguilar fit at 1B
First base has turned out to be a loaded position, and Nate Lowe's arrival and Jesus Aguilar's...
-
FBT Podcast: Buy-low aces?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks a big weekend, discusses two hot rookies, buy-low...
-
Waivers: Chavis, Kieboom look worthy
A weekend of action whipped up lots to break down, starting with rookies Michael Chavis and...