Robert was promoted to Double-A Birmingham on Tuesday, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Thumb issues cost Robert some development time last season, limiting him to just 50 total games, but he started this year on a tear for High-A Winston-Salem, hitting an incredible .453/.512/.920 in 19 games. The 21-year-old has only played a total of 97 games in affiliated baseball, some of which have come at levels which were clearly not enough of a challenge for him.

