Robert (abdomen) is still experiencing some discomfort but an examination revealed no serious issues, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox have every reason to treat Robert with caution after he was scratched Monday with an abdominal strain. He may sit for a few more spring games, but it doesn't look as though his readiness for Opening Day will be seriously threatened.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Scratched with abdominal strain•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Launches first homer, swipes base•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Making plate adjustments•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Shakes off rough September•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Snaps hitless streak•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting Thursday amid slump•