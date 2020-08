Robert went 4-for-6 with a home run, two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI during Saturday's 11-5 win at Kansas City.

The rookie center fielder moved up to the leadoff spot for Saturday's contest with Tim Anderson (groin) moving to the injured list, and he immediately staked his claim to the top of the batting order. Robert has been electric through his first eight major-league games, going 12-for-33 with two home runs, two doubles, five runs, six RBI and one stolen base.