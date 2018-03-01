Robert was removed from Thursday's spring game after being tagged on the helmet on a stolen-base attempt, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.

Cassavell reports that Robert appeared to be fine in the dugout, so it doesn't seem like this will be anything too serious. The exact nature of the injury is also unknown at this time, but look for him to return to action in the next few days.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories