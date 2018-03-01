White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits following hard tag on head
Robert was removed from Thursday's spring game after being tagged on the helmet on a stolen-base attempt, AJ Cassavell of MLB.com reports.
Cassavell reports that Robert appeared to be fine in the dugout, so it doesn't seem like this will be anything too serious. The exact nature of the injury is also unknown at this time, but look for him to return to action in the next few days.
