White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits game with apparent injury
Robert left Friday's Arizona Fall League game after beating out a fielder's choice in the seventh inning.
It's unclear what kind of injury Robert is dealing with, though it appears to be some sort of leg issue. The outfield prospect was able to leave the field under his own power after trainers came out to check on him. This is another unfortunate event for Robert after he missed a decent chunk of time in 2018 due to thumb injuries.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Headed to AFL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Nearing return to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Begins rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Close to seeing action•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will miss up to two months•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Projecting 2019's first two rounds
Whether you're still in it or out of it in 2018, it doesn't hurt to start planning for next...
-
Top 30 outfielders for 2019
The top 30 outfielders for next year feature many of the usual suspects, but our Scott White...
-
Analyzing late-season developments
If you blinked in September, you missed quite a bit. Scott White gives you the rundown, already...
-
Top 20 shortstops for 2019
Is it possible shortstop is now one of the deepest positions in Fantasy? The one-time wasteland...
-
Top 20 third basemen for 2019
Third base is shaping up to be one of the deepest of all positions in 2019 — that is, if the...
-
Top 20 second basemen for 2019
At a time when position scarcity is supposed to be on the outs, second base is surprisingly...