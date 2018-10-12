Robert left Friday's Arizona Fall League game after beating out a fielder's choice in the seventh inning.

It's unclear what kind of injury Robert is dealing with, though it appears to be some sort of leg issue. The outfield prospect was able to leave the field under his own power after trainers came out to check on him. This is another unfortunate event for Robert after he missed a decent chunk of time in 2018 due to thumb injuries.

More News
Our Latest Stories