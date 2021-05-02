Robert was removed from Sunday's game against Cleveland after he suffered an apparent right leg injury while running out an infield single in the first inning, LaMond Pope of the Chicago Tribune reports.

After crossing first base, Robert went down to the ground in a heap and was unable to put any weight on his right leg while being helped off the field, according to James Fegan of The Athletic. Given the non-contact nature of his injury, the White Sox will hope that he suffered from an untimely cramp, but if not, Robert could be at risk of an extended absence. Expect the White Sox to provide a follow-up note on Robert's health later Sunday.