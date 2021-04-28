Robert (illness) is expected back in the lineup Thursday against the Tigers, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
The White Sox played things safe by putting Robert through the COVID protocols after he reported flu-like symptoms Monday night. He has been testing negative for the virus while quarantining, so it sounds like he will only miss a couple games.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Going through protocols•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: On IL as precaution•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Gathers three hits, SB in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Collects sixth RBI•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Records two hits, swipes bag•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Back to hitting seventh•