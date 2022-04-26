Robert (groin) is expected to return to the lineup Wednesday against Kansas City, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Robert is out of the lineup for the fourth straight game due to a strained groin, but it doesn't appear as though his streak of absences will stretch to five. The White Sox didn't want him to play in a night game Tuesday followed by a day game Wednesday, so they'll elect to have him only play in Wednesday's contest.
