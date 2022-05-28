Robert (illness) is feeling better and will return no later than next weekend's series in Tampa Bay, with a return during the mid-week series in Toronto also in play, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Robert hit the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday, with initial reports suggesting he was dealing with mild symptoms and could miss just one week. He seems to be on his way back and could still hit that timeline, though he may wind up needing closer to 10 days than one week. Still, it doesn't look as though his absence will stretch on much longer, nor does it appear that a rehab assignment will be necessary.