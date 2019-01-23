Robert was given an invite to major-league spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robert was in major-league camp in 2018, but his stay was cut short due to a thumb injury that lingered until June. He later aggravated the injury, missing another five weeks and was limited to just 208 plate appearances. The injuries slowed his development clock, but the White Sox remain high on Robert, who is the team's No. 5 prospect.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...

  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Scott White's Busts 1.0

    A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...

  • luis-castillo.jpg

    Breakouts 1.0

    Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...