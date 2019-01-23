Robert was given an invite to major-league spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Robert was in major-league camp in 2018, but his stay was cut short due to a thumb injury that lingered until June. He later aggravated the injury, missing another five weeks and was limited to just 208 plate appearances. The injuries slowed his development clock, but the White Sox remain high on Robert, who is the team's No. 5 prospect.