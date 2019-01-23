White Sox's Luis Robert: Gets invite
Robert was given an invite to major-league spring training, Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Robert was in major-league camp in 2018, but his stay was cut short due to a thumb injury that lingered until June. He later aggravated the injury, missing another five weeks and was limited to just 208 plate appearances. The injuries slowed his development clock, but the White Sox remain high on Robert, who is the team's No. 5 prospect.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns to Arizona Fall League•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Dealing with hamstring issue•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Exits game with apparent injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Headed to AFL•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from disabled list•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Nearing return to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
12-team Head-to-Head mock draft
Granted, Head-to-Head points scoring tends to favor starting pitching, but it's still a surprise...
-
Finding Wins in Roto
Wins aren't Heath Cummings' favorite category, but it doesn't mean you can't make a plan for...
-
Attacking steals in Roto
Steals are disappearing from baseball but the Royals are trying to save them. Heath Cummings...
-
Sleepers 1.0
Can Luke Voit keep it going? Is there more to Joe Musgrove than meets the eye? Scott White...
-
Scott White's Busts 1.0
A couple star pitchers, an MVP finalist and a Rookie of the Year finalist all crack Scott White's...
-
Breakouts 1.0
Guys like Joey Gallo and Jack Flaherty have already established themselves as worthwhile assets...