Robert (thumb) has been participating in extended spring training games for the past couple days, Scot Gregor of the Daily Herald reports.

Robert continues to work his way back into game shape after sustaining a moderate thumb sprain in early March. The outfielder appears to be on track for a return to minor-league action within the next week or so, as he's set to report to High-A Winston-Salem for the beginning of his 2018 campaign.