Robert is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cubs.

Robert missed six straight games in late April with a groin injury, but he returned to the lineup for each of the White Sox's previous four contests, going a collective 6-for-17 with a home run, an additional run and three RBI over that span. The White Sox haven't indicated that Robert is dealing with any sort of setback, so his absence from the lineup Tuesday may just be maintenance-related. Adam Engel will replace Robert in center field.