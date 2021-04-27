Robert, who was placed on the injured list as a precaution after dealing with flu-like symptoms Monday night, is feeling better Tuesday but will need to go through the proper protocols before returning, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Earlier this month, Dylan Cease went on the injured list for a couple days as a precaution but was soon activated and barely missed any time. That could be an outcome in this instance as well, assuming Robert feels better and tests negative for coronavirus. He should be considered day-to-day for now.