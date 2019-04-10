Robert is hitting .524 (11-for-21) with four home runs, two doubles and 12 runs batted in over five games at High-A Winston-Salem.

Robert bashed two homers Opening Day and hasn't let up since. The 21-year-old is making an impression on White Sox director of player development Chris Getz, Madeline Kenney of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. "He's continued to drive the ball, have good at-bats," Getz said Tuesday. "He's obviously a very talented player, fun to watch. And I know that the Carolina League is not really enjoying what he's putting together on a nightly basis, but from the White Sox perspective, it's good to see." Getz added that the organization will keep Robert at Winston-Salem for now where they'll get to see how he reacts to inevitable adjustments opposing pitchers will make.