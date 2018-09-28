Robert, who missed significant time due to thumb injuries, will head to the Arizona Fall League, which begins Oct. 9, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-TImes reports.

Robert had just 208 plate appearances in 2018, and was limited to 28 games last year by knee and ankle injuries in the Dominican Summer League. He figures to make up some of that lost development time in the AFL. Considered a five-tool prospect coming out of Cuba, Robert was missing one of those tools in 2018: power. He didn't hit a home run and slugged just .360, but the White Sox are not concerned at this point. "This year was great in terms of getting acclimated to the United States and the organization. He's getting more comfortable, and we look forward to seeing what he is able to do this fall and into a healthy 2019," director of player development Chris Getz said.