Manager Tony La Russa said Sunday that Robert (hip) "will definitely go on the IL," James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Robert appeared to have sustained a serious non-contact injury while legging out an infield single in Sunday's game against Cleveland, and he was diagnosed with a right hip flexor strain. The 23-year-old will undergo additional testing Monday but will miss time. Leury Garcia should see increased time in center field while Robert is sidelined.