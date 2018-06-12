White Sox's Luis Robert: Heading up to High-A
Robert will move up to High-A Winston-Salem in a week to 10 days, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert, who had a late start to the season due to a thumb injury, is batting .304 (7-for-23) in seven games with Low-A Kannapolis.
