The White Sox placed Robert (hip) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday.
The transaction is a formality after Robert was revealed Monday to have suffered a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain, an injury that will likely sideline him for 12-to-16 weeks. Chicago is expected to eventually move Robert to the 60-day IL when the team needs to clear a spot on the 40-man roster. Infielder Danny Mendick was called up from the alternate training site to swap in for Robert active roster, but the White Sox could ultimately turn to veteran Brian Goodwin to replace the 23-year-old in the outfield. Goodwin agreed to a minor-league deal with the White Sox on Tuesday and could be called up once he gets in a few games at Triple-A Charlotte.
