Robert went 0-for-4 with a strikeout Friday against the Angels.
Robert returned to the lineup after a six-game absence caused by a groin injury. Prior to being sidelined, he had hit exclusively second in the order, though he dropped to fifth Friday. Despite collecting only nine hits in his first 49 plate appearances this season, Robert has still scored seven runs and swiped five bags. The biggest potential concern is that the injury lessens his activity on the basepaths, though there is currently no indication that he will be affected by the issue in the long term.