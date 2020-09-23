site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hitless run continues
Robert went 0-for-4 with three strikeouts in Tuesday's 5-3 extra-inning loss to Cleveland.
Robert's September slide continued Tuesday. The rookie has gone 22 at-bats without a hit and is batting .091 (6-for-66) with 17 strikeouts during the month.
