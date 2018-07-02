White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits DL with thumb injury
Robert was placed on the 7-day disabled list at High-A Winston-Salem on Sunday after aggravating a left thumb injury, Michael Avallone of MiLB.com reports.
The White Sox don't view Robert's injury as anything serious, but it's nonetheless another frustrating setback for the outfielder, who has been limited to just 21 games in affiliated ball since receiving a $26 signing bonus in May 2017. Robert was hitting .300/.389/.333 through eight games with Winston-Salem before hurting the digit during Thursday's game against Frederick.
