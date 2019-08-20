White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits third homer in two days
Robert went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run for Triple-A Charlotte on Monday.
Robert has pounded out three home runs over the last two days, which no doubt fuels anticipation for his arrival in Chicago. The recently turned 22-year-old Robert, the White Sox's top prospect, has launched 28 homers at three separate stops in the organization.
