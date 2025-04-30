Robert went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a steal in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers.

Robert and Andrew Benintendi went back-to-back against Freddy Peralta in the opening frame for the White Sox only two runs of the game. Robert now has two homers in his last three games and has recorded a hit and a walk in each of his last four. He's been active on the basepaths as well with four steals over his last three games. Robert still only has one game with multiple hits this season and is hitting .158 for the year.