Robert (hip) went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two runs scored in Tuesday's rehab appearance with Triple-A Charlotte.
Tuesday was Robert's first game with Charlotte after he spent the previous five days with the team's rookie-level Arizona Complex League club. He also started in center field and played seven innings, a good sign that he's nearing his return from the injured list.
