White Sox's Luis Robert: Homers in win
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Robert went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 6-5 win over the Royals.
Robert kicked off Chicago's scoring when he connected on his eighth home run of the season in the second inning. It was the sixth long ball he's struck in the last 10 games.
