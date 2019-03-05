Robert is dealing with a jammed left thumb, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Robert suffered the injury on a slide attempt during an intrasquad game Tuesday. According to Van Schouwen, the White Sox believe the injury is minor and expect Robert back Thursday. That said, the team figures to proceed cautiously with the youngster after a recurring thumb injury derailed his 2018 campaign.

