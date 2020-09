Robert went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double and a home run in Monday's 8-5 win over the Twins.

Robert, who won Sunday's game with a walkoff, three-run home run, delivered another win for the White Sox on Monday. He tied the game with a seventh-inning blast, then plated the go-ahead run in the ninth with a ground-rule double. He leads all rookies with 10 home runs and 24 RBI.