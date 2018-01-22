White Sox's Luis Robert: Invited to big-league camp
Robert has been invited to the White Sox's major-league camp this spring, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
As expected, the White Sox will give Robert a look during spring despite the team having already announced that he'll report to either Low-A Kannapolis or High-A Winston-Salem to open the 2018 season. The 20-year-old hit an impressive .310/.491/.536 with 12 extra-base hits in 28 games in the Dominican Summer League after joining the White Sox organization midseason. He's still a couple of years away from contributing at the major-league level.
