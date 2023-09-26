Robert was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a mild left MCL sprain, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Robert suffered the injury during Sunday's win over the Red Sox and an MRI on Monday revealed the sprain. While the injury is considered relatively minor, a 2-to-4 week timetable is more than enough to end Robert's season with so little time left. It was a marvelous 2023 campaign for Robert, who stayed healthy enough to play 145 games and slash .264/.315/.542 with 38 home runs and 20 stolen bases.