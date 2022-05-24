Robert was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday.
The White Sox didn't announce whether their star outfielder had tested positive for the virus himself or if he's on the injured list for other reasons, so it's difficult to say whether or miss just a day or two or if he could miss one or multiple weeks. Adam Engel could see time in center field in his absence, or the White Sox could shift AJ Pollock from left field to center, opening up another corner spot for players like Gavin Sheets, Andrew Vaughn and Jake Burger, who was recalled to take Robert's place on the roster.