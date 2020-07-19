Robert hit a pair of home runs during Saturday's intrasquad game, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Robert hit over 900 feet of home runs in the game. He sent a Kelvin Herrera fastball back to the shrubbery in center field at Guaranteed Rate Field, then topped that with a blast of Steve Cishek that reached the back row of the left-field bleachers. He's hit three homers during camp, including a shot off Carlos Rodon last Saturday that cleared fence in center when he was off balance and falling down.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Included in player pool•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Completes spring cycle•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Doubles in win•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Signs long-term extension•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Won't get callup•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: May not be part of roster expansion•