Robert went 2-for-4 with a double, a solo home run and a stolen base in Saturday's spring game against the Angels.
The home run was the first of Cactus League play for Robert, who has four extra-base knocks among his eight hits. The talented outfielder now has three steals in eight spring games, suggesting he may improve upon the nine swipes he had over 56 games in 2020.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Making plate adjustments•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Shakes off rough September•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Snaps hitless streak•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Sitting Thursday amid slump•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hitless run continues•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Delivers two in win•