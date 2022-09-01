Robert (wrist), who is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals, left the White Sox and flew home to witness the birth of his child, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Robert hadn't started in any of the White Sox's previous five games due to a sore left wrist, so he may have only been available Thursday as a pinch runner or defensive replacement if he didn't leave the team. Acting manager Miguel Cairo said he doesn't expect Robert to require a stint on the paternity list, noting that the expanded roster for September and the subsequent promotion of another outfielder (Adam Haseley) from Triple-A Charlotte likely won't make it necessary for the White Sox to deactivate Robert. Cairo said he expects Robert to rejoin the team at some point during this weekend's series with the Twins, though it's unclear if the 25-year-old will be able to step back into the lineup while he manages the wrist issue.