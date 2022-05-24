White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said Robert is dealing with mild symptoms of COVID-19, but the outfielder is still expected to remain out through the weekend, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

After landing on the COVID-19 injured list earlier Tuesday, Robert looks like he'll miss all five of the White Sox's games this week before potentially returning to the lineup May 31 in Toronto if he's able to quickly regain conditioning following his bout with the virus. Adam Engel will pick up the start in center field Tuesday against the Red Sox and is expected to serve as the primary option at the position while Robert is sidelined.