White Sox's Luis Robert: Makes grand entrance to Triple-A
Robert went 3-for-5 with two home runs, including a grand slam, and seven RBI in his first game for Triple-A Charlotte on Thursday.
Robert, the White Sox's top prospect, is leading off for the Knights, as he did at Double-A Birmingham. He followed up Thursday's effort with a double and was hit by a pitch in four plate appearances Friday. Robert may get an introduction to MLB when rosters expand in September and should have a regular gig in center field next season.
