Robert went 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI-single in Wednesday's spring game against the Royals.

Robert is off to a good start this spring and is motivated to put last year's sluggish September behind him. White Sox hitting coach Frank Menechino talked about the young outfielder's offseason work with Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun Times. "He worked his tail off, made some adjustments in his setup, made some adjustments with pitch recognition," Menechino said. "He's taking a lot more balls right now. He's really got his setup and approach working." Robert is 3-for-6 with two doubles in his two spring starts. He's batted leadoff in those games but is expected to bat lower in the order once the regular season opens.