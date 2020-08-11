White Sox manager Rick Renteria plans to return Tim Anderson (groin) to leadoff, a spot Robert had been filling until Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Anderson is expected to be activated off the injured list Tuesday.

Even though Robert slashed .357/.455/.536 in seven games in the leadoff spot, Renteria noticed some issues the rookie was having. Opposing pitchers have been feeding him a steady diet of sliders since the start of the season, and Robert has been adjusting but still chases. Apparently, there were a few at-bats recently that prompted Renteria to drop him back to seventh in the order. "There are a couple of at-bats where he walked away from that box kind of scratching his head, going, 'Man, what just happened there?'&#8201;'' Renteria said. ''I know I'm not the only one who sees that. He's still learning; he's still young.'' That's the reason why Renteria held Robert out of the starting lineup Monday.

