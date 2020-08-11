White Sox manager Rick Renteria plans to return Tim Anderson (groin) to leadoff, a spot Robert had been filling until Saturday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. Anderson is expected to be activated off the injured list Tuesday.

Even though Robert slashed .357/.455/.536 in seven games in the leadoff spot, Renteria noticed some issues the rookie was having. Opposing pitchers have been feeding him a steady diet of sliders since the start of the season, and Robert has been adjusting but still chases. Apparently, there were a few at-bats recently that prompted Renteria to drop him back to seventh in the order. "There are a couple of at-bats where he walked away from that box kind of scratching his head, going, 'Man, what just happened there?' '' Renteria said. ''I know I'm not the only one who sees that. He's still learning; he's still young.'' That's the reason why Renteria held Robert out of the starting lineup Monday.