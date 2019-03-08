Robert (thumb) took part in batting practice Friday but won'y play against the Angels, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert hoped to make his return to action Friday, but now manager Rick Renteria is looking at Saturday's game against the Rangers, though his return is anything but certain. The 21-year-old has been sidelined throughout the week after jamming his left thumb on a slide attempt Tuesday.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • madison-bumgarner.jpg

    Busts 2.0

    An ace closer joins Scott White's star-studded lists of busts for 2019, which is already headlined...

  • luke-voit.jpg

    Sleepers 2.0

    How close are Pete Alonso and Nick Senzel to contributing in the majors? Close enough that...

  • corey-knebel.jpg

    Spring Notes: Are Knebel, Stripling in?

    Is Corey Knebel the Brewers closer by default? Is Brad Peacock back in the rotation conversation?...