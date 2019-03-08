White Sox's Luis Robert: May return Saturday
Robert (thumb) took part in batting practice Friday but won'y play against the Angels, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Robert hoped to make his return to action Friday, but now manager Rick Renteria is looking at Saturday's game against the Rangers, though his return is anything but certain. The 21-year-old has been sidelined throughout the week after jamming his left thumb on a slide attempt Tuesday.
