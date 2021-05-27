The White Sox transferred Robert (hip) to the 60-day injured list Thursday.

Though Robert is electing to forgo surgery after he was diagnosed May 3 with a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain, the outfielder is still facing a recovery timeline of at least eight weeks. As such, the move to the 60-day IL won't have much effect on his return date. Instead, the White Sox made the transaction mainly for the purpose of opening up a spot on the 40-man roster for reliever Ryan Burr, whose contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte.

