White Sox's Luis Robert: Nearing return to High-A
White Sox director of player development Chris Getz said Sunday that Robert (thumb) will likely be activated from the 7-day disabled list and rejoin High-A Winston-Salem at some point during the current week, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.
Getz noted that Robert's thumb is completely healed and the outfielder is merely getting in some extra at-bats with the White Sox's Arizona League affiliate before rejoining Winston-Salem. Over his five rehab games, the 21-year-old has spent two games in the outfield and three as a designated hitter, going a collective 7-for-18 with three stolen bases.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Begins rehab assignment•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Close to seeing action•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will miss up to two months•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Hits DL with thumb injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Officially promoted to High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Heading up to High-A•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sanchez falls
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Nunez rising
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Prospects: Kopech making a comeback
After struggling with control all season, Michael Kopech is back to looking like the elite...