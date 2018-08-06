White Sox director of player development Chris Getz said Sunday that Robert (thumb) will likely be activated from the 7-day disabled list and rejoin High-A Winston-Salem at some point during the current week, James Fegan of The Athletic Chicago reports.

Getz noted that Robert's thumb is completely healed and the outfielder is merely getting in some extra at-bats with the White Sox's Arizona League affiliate before rejoining Winston-Salem. Over his five rehab games, the 21-year-old has spent two games in the outfield and three as a designated hitter, going a collective 7-for-18 with three stolen bases.