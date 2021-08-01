Robert (hip) went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday.
Robert is a combined 8-for-25 over eight games in his rehab assignment at High-A Winston-Salem and now Charlotte. White Sox manager Tony La Russa said he's received nothing but glowing reports from Knights manager Wes Helms but added that Robert is still "a few at-bats short" of returning. The White Sox have 20 days to keep him on rehab, which began July 21, so they have until next weekend to get him on board in Chicago.