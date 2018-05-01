White Sox's Luis Robert: Not quite ready for hitting drills
Robert (thumb) is still a week or so away from being able to fully go through all hitting drills, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
Robert is still working his way back from a moderate thumb sprain that he suffered at the beginning of March. Once he's able to fully grip a bat, which could happen in 7-to-10 days, he'll be cleared to work through a hitting progression. Barring any setbacks, Robert is expected to play games at extended spring training later in the month before reporting to High-A Winston-Salem at the end of May or beginning of June.
More News
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Will see doctors next week•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Set to open at High-A•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Out six weeks•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Remains limited with thumb injury•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Seen with left thumb wrapped Thursday•
-
White Sox's Luis Robert: Returns from head injury•
-
Waivers: Dodger opportunies
Corey Seager's season-ending injury also provides opportunity with the Dodgers, most of all...
-
Podcast: Seager, Monday stars
Need a Corey Seager replacement? Confused by A.J. Pollock’s home runs? Concerned about Jake...
-
Nick Kingham, Caleb Smith might be legit
Nick Kingham and Caleb Smith weren't exactly prized commodities coming into the season, but...
-
Seager injury tests SS depth
Corey Seager needs Tommy John surgery, which is of course a big blow to his Fantasy owners....
-
Who is Ozzie Albies?
Can we believe in this version of Ozzie Albies, the young Braves second baseman who is tearing...
-
Mailbag: Slow-starter worries?
What should you do with slow starters like Francisco Lindor? Should you buy into fast starters...