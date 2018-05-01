Robert (thumb) is still a week or so away from being able to fully go through all hitting drills, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Robert is still working his way back from a moderate thumb sprain that he suffered at the beginning of March. Once he's able to fully grip a bat, which could happen in 7-to-10 days, he'll be cleared to work through a hitting progression. Barring any setbacks, Robert is expected to play games at extended spring training later in the month before reporting to High-A Winston-Salem at the end of May or beginning of June.